Jessica Simpson reveals daughter's star-studded birthday party with the Kardashian children See what the young stars gifted the birthday girl

Jessica Simpson's eldest daughter is growing up to have just as many celebrity friends as her mom!

MORE: Jessica Simpson celebrates 'best news of my life' with emotional message and photo

Maxwell Drew Johnson, the star's daughter with husband Eric Johnson, finally reached double digits as she reigned in her tenth birthday on 3 May.

After sharing an incredibly touching tribute to her daughter, Jessica also posted sneak peeks at what the birthday girl got up to during her special day, and it was certainly a star-studded evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica shares shocking financial confession with fans

MORE: Jessica Simpson glows like a goddess in latest bikini picture

Her mom took to Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse of the day, which featured lots of Squishmallows – a popular plush toy – tie-dye donuts spelling out happy birthday, and a drive-in movie set up in their very own backyard.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer also posted a sweet image of her daughter on the back of a pick-up truck adorned with pillows and blankets, receiving gifts from none other than North West Kardashian and Penelope Disick.

The girls are Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's eldest daughters, and they are eight and nine-years-old, respectively. The three looked elated to be celebrating Max's birthday, embracing in hugs after the ten-year-old opened their gift from them, a white pair of Nike Jordans with blue laces.

Max celebrates her birthday watching movies outdoors with Penelope and North

In honor of her daughter, the songstress also posted a lengthy and emotional tribute to her, in disbelief over how fast Max had grown.

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares empowering message of self-love with fans

MORE: Jessica Simpson looks fabulous in latest beachside photos with family

She wrote: "How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family."

Jessica revealed her daughter had all her birthday wishes come true

She revealed that her daughter was also in disbelief over her age, and that: "She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again. She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE."

To end the heartfelt birthday message, she adoringly described her daughter as: "A leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.