Jessica Simpson reveals her card was 'denied' in Taco Bell and she has 'no working credit card' Jessica purchased her fashion company for $65 million in 2021

Jessica Simpson has revealed she is "draining" her bank account, and has "no working credit card".

The former pop star turned designer shared that her card was "declined" in a Taco Bell and that she is living on a "budget". Speaking on The Real, the mom of three said that it was "okay" and that she wanted to break the stigma around money and talking about finances.

"With money, there's just so much fear attached to it," she said. "'And I’m the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I'll put it all out there if it's me that’s driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do.

"And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder."

In November 2021 it emerged that Jessica had paid $65 million to own a 100% stake in her fashion brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, after its parent company Sequential Brands Group Inc, filed for bankruptcy.

She has previously only owned a third.

"I am truly humbled to reclaim 100% ownership of MY name and my brand," she wrote at the time.

'It was a long journey getting to this point. I was told no, that brand ownership was out of the question, that I was not relevant enough, and I would never have 100%.' My mom @tinasimpsonofficial and I remained steadfast, patient, determined, brave, and STRONG."

She continued: "TODAY we can look back and say we BEAT ALL ODDS stacked against us. We withstood the battle and today we CONFIDENTLY claim victory! The entire Jessica Simpson Collection belongs to us!"

Her mother and business partner Tina added: "For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future.

"And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family."

The company saw sales increase 92% in 2021.

Jessica is mom to three kids with husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014; Maxwell Drew, nine, Ace Knute, eight ,and Birdie Mae, third.