Jessica Simpson shares empowering message of self-love with fans after admitting to gaining and losing 100lbs

Jessica Simpson has shared an empowering message with fans over her journey of "self-love and acceptance" with her body.

The singer shared that she doesn't "really look at it as, like, a weight loss journey, I think it’s a journey of empowerment and self-love and acceptance".



'It’s one of those things [where] it’s, like, we all want what we can’t have. We all want the body type that we aren’t [and] that we can’t change. So it’s about accepting and loving ourselves for who we are," she said.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "For me, I have done that at every size [and] I just feel every woman should be celebrated."

Jesica recently returned from her family's beach vacation for spring break, and shared with fans a stunning recap of her incredible trip featuring striking bikini pictures and moments of fun in the sun with her husband Eric Johnson, and their children Maxwell Drew, nine, Ace Knute, eight, and Birdie Mae, three.

The mom-of-three has continuously wowed fans throughout the getaway, not only with her jaw-dropping looks, but also for her honesty, when she opened up about feeling confident in a bikini again.

Jessica wowed fans in this stunning bikini snap

The singer looked drop dead gorgeous in an ombré cut-out bathing suit, which she paired with large, white sunglasses and a straw hat, but she candidly explained in the post that: "I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!"

She detailed that it took "hard work, determination, self love," to get to where she is now, admitting that: "I enjoyed a good proud cry today."

