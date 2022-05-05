Gino D'Acampo teases new family addition – excited fans react! The chef is a father of three

Gino D'Acampo might be a hard-working chef and a father of three – but there's a chance he might add to his family even further.

The This Morning star, who has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, teased a new addition this week in a sweet Instagram post – and fans were fully onboard!

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo surprises daughter Mia with late Christmas present

Gino posted a new photo on the Instagram he set up for his puppy, Snoop. The image sees the sweet dog laying on the grass with a toy by his front paws and looking up pleadingly at the camera.

"I need to find a playing buddy," the caption read. "You need a second - our two are a 16m age gap but love each other's company!" one fan quickly advised, while a second echoed: "Another sausage required!"

A new photo of Snoop was shared on the dog's Instagram page

Several other followers offered their own dogs as play companions, with one telling Gino: "Our sausage dog Otis lives local to you and would love to play!! They love their own kind."

When Gino introduced the new addition to his family at the start of the year, he shared a video of his daughter Mia's sweet reaction.

Snoop was a surprise for Gino's daughter Mia

In the video, Mia was blindfolded so that the surprise wasn't spoiled for her, as her father asked if she remembered that she had a "late Christmas present" that was due to arrive.

When she lifted the blindfold, the young girl screamed: "No you didn't! No, you didn't! Oh my god!"

She then burst into tears as she embraced the pup as Gino told her the dog's name. "I love him," she exclaimed, before the doting dad kissed his daughter.

Gino and Jessica pictured with their three children

Mia, nine, is the youngest of Gino and Jessica’s children – they also share sons Luciano, 19, and 17-year-old Rocco. Luciano has already followed his father into the professional kitchen – and it seems Rocco will follow suit.

"What I like about my son is that he's 20 years old but he's not kind of a big headache because of everything that he has," said Gino. "He's very level-headed, very respectful to people and very, very focused on what he wants to do."

Asked whether other family members will join the family venture, he replied: "Well Rocco is 17 so I think he's going to come with us because now he's got his brother there as well, yeah, definitely."

