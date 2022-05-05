Nicola Peltz shares close up of mind-blowing wedding ring in stunning new selfie Her new accessory is incredible

Nicola Peltz looked incredible once again as she posed for a stunning selfie, which also gave fans a close up of her brand new wedding ring, upgraded by husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The candid image, posted to her Instagram feed, saw the 27-year-old look effortlessly beautiful as she posed for three mirror selfies.

Captioning the post, the star penned: "Took these two hours ago." She donned a casual black jumper which dramatically contrasted the bedazzling new addition, thought to have cost $600,000.

The new oval cut ring is finished with a yellow gold band, and was paired with a diamond eternity wedding similar to the ones which Brooklyn and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham own.

Nicola shared the update with her 2.6 million followers

In the snaps, Nicola also showed off her immaculate French manicure - the perfect canvas for her updated ring - and completed her look with stunning winged eyeliner.

Also noticeable were Nicola's newly dyed blonde eyebrows which she transformed in aid of her new project, Immigrant, where she will star as late playboy bunny Dorothy Stratten.

New husband Brooklyn was quick to comment on the post and penned: "My gorgeous baby x."

Nicola and Brooklyn at the Met Gala 2022

Friends and fans were also keen to comment on the photos. Photographer Max Abadaian replied: "Stunning."

Jaime King commented: "My beautiful friend." One fan wrote: "Classic and Timeless beauty."

A second added: "You are so beautiful."

The pair got married last month

The newly-married couple made their first appearance since their $3.5 million wedding as they stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala on Sunday.

Nicola appeared to still be in her wedding bubble as she paid a secret tribute to her recent nuptials. She chose a vibrant pink sweetheart gown, from the fashion house responsible for her elegant wedding dress, Valentino.

Friends couldn't get enough of the stunning look and took to Instagram to share their thoughts.

On a beautiful photo from the exciting evening Natalia Bryant wrote: "I’m obsessed."

Kiernan Shipka replied: "Stunning stunning stunning." Tommy Dorfo wrote: "gorggggggo."

