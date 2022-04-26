Nicola Peltz's romantic gesture for new husband Brooklyn Beckham will melt your heart It's so sweet... literally!

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, are currently enjoying post-nuptial bliss following their $3.5million wedding earlier this month - and the newlyweds certainly aren't afraid to demonstrate their PDA on their social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share Nicola's heartfelt gesture with fans, Brooklyn posted a delicious-looking snap to his Story, revealing a giant box of sugared doughnuts. The sweet treats were from California Donuts, a retro-style bakery in Los Angeles.

The budding chef revealed a love note left for him by Nicola, which read: "Good for you. Congratulations Baby I'm so proud of you!! I love you Hubby! Love Nicola," followed by a hand-drawn heart.

Brooklyn was quick to respond to his wife's adorable gesture, penning: "The best wife," over the snap and adding an "I love you" sticker to his IG Story. How sweet!

Nicola surprised Brooklyn with the sweet treats

It's clear Brooklyn was grateful for his surprise, but we're certain his mother Victoria Beckham wouldn't be so keen on the ultra-indulgent treats.

Victoria is known for her incredibly disciplined approach to health and fitness, and reportedly prefers to avoid sugar in all her daily meals.

The former Spice Girl has just returned from a luxe health retreat at The Palace Merano in Northern Italy, detailing her incredibly healthy and disciplined diet with fans.

Victoria revealed: "Each day started with a cup of my new favourite barley coffee. It has no coffee or other stimulants. It has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. And it has antioxidant and digestive properties."

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot earlier this month

The mother-of-four also shared details of her nutrient-rich meals, telling fans: "Here are some of the other delicious healthy food and drinks we had - including a strawberry chia seed jelly with avocado and raspberry cream, a green juice and a delicious dinner of Dover sole with spinach, artichokes and green beans." Not a doughnut in sight!

