Nicola Peltz shares rare photo of dad Nelson and David Beckham for special reason The newlywed wished the former footballer a happy birthday!

Nicola Peltz was the model daughter-in-law on Monday as she congratulated David Beckham on his 47th birthday.

Despite Nicola being busy in New York getting ready for the Met Gala, which she attended alongside her new husband Brooklyn Beckham, she took time out of her day to share a never-before-seen picture of herself alongside David and her own dad Nelson.

"Happy birthday @davidbeckham," she simply wrote alongside the photo, which also included a white heart.

The photo shows Nicola in between the two men, with her arms around their shoulders, and both David and Nelson smiling for the camera.

Nicola shared a sweet photo in honour of David's birthday

A few weeks ago, Nicola also shared another rare family picture, this time showing her and her mother Claudia alongside Victoria Beckham. The actress was marking the former Spice Girls' 48th birthday, which took place just a week after her star-studded $3.5million wedding to Brooklyn at her family's Palm Beach home.

Victoria threw a big birthday party in Miami, which was attended by her whole family, including three of her children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, her parents and her nieces and nephews. Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan, and friends of Victoria and David, such as Dave Grutman, were also in attendance.

Missing from the big party, however, were the newlyweds who, despite staying in Palm Beach following their nuptials which is just two hours away from Miami, missed out on the festivities.

Nicola picture with her parents last year, whilst supporting David Beckham's football team in Miami

Victoria has spoken fondly of her daughter-in-law in the past, telling Lorraine following their engagement in 2020 that Nicola is a "wonderful woman".

"Everybody remembers Brooklyn as being on the football pitch with David and now he's a 21-year-old man.

"I'm so happy they're both so happy. She's wonderful, sweet, kind, such a lovely, warm, wonderful woman.

"We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable lady. We love her. It's nice with everything that's gone on this year that Brooklyn found a soulmate during this time. We're very happy and excited."