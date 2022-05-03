Nicola Peltz's diamond wedding ring is just like Brooklyn Beckham's £40k band Are they inspired by VB?

Brooklyn Beckham's new wife Nicola Peltz swapped her original diamond engagement ring for a new rock after the pair tied the knot in April, but have you seen her gorgeous wedding ring?

The Transformers actress, 27, has been pictured sporting two rings on her left hand – her new oval-cut diamond on a yellow gold band, thought to be worth up to £600k, and a diamond eternity wedding band that looks very similar to the ones her husband Brooklyn and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham own.

Nail artist Tom Bachik – who was responsible for Nicola's 90s supermodel American manicure on her wedding day – showed off the newlyweds' latest beauty treatments, jokingly adding in the caption: "What rings?" Nicola rocked perfectly preened nude polish while Brooklyn kept his nails short, but their sparkling rings stole the show.

The couple showed off her matching diamond wedding rings

Spice Girls star Victoria has been spotted with around 15 different gems on her ring finger since her 1999 wedding with footballer David, including one chunky platinum set eternity band with white diamonds, so it's possible that she may have been a source of inspiration for her son and his new wife.

Spice Girls star Victoria wore a similar eternity band shortly after her wedding

Neil Dutta, Managing Director of Angelic Diamonds, explained: "Brooklyn has definitely followed in his famous mother’s footsteps when upgrading his ring, so-much-so that we suspect that Victoria may have helped the couple select the rings.

"He has two rings, a traditional wedding band alongside a beautiful platinum eternity band made up of emerald shaped diamonds totalling around 6.5 carats. The ring is worth around £40,000 and has many similarities to his mum Victoria Beckham’s platinum eternity band from 2001 which is worth £20,000."

Nicola's original engagement ring from Brooklyn

He added of Nicola's new bling: "She has paired [her new engagement ring] with a traditional wedding band, similar to her new husband."

Brooklyn originally proposed to Nicola back in 2020 with a gorgeous 5ct emerald-cut engagement ring with an estimated value of £350,000, according to ring experts at Steven Stone. She was pictured wearing the gorgeous rock on her big day in Palm Beach but appeared to change it for an even bigger, statement ring just days later.

