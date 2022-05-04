Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal their wedding song and why they cried at The Met The couple married on 9 April

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are clearly still in their honeymoon phase, looking completely in love and smitten with each other.

The couple have been keeping a low profile since their $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach, but this week they took to the red carpet at The Met Gala and gave their first post-wedding interview, in which they revealed the song for their first dance.

The newlyweds spoke to Vogue about getting ready for The Met and admitted tearing up once inside after hearing Kacey Musgrave perform a cover of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

"Brooklyn and I were tearing up, of course," Nicola told Vogue, after admitting that it just so happened to be the soundtrack to their first dance at their wedding.

Nicola and Brooklyn at this year's Met Gala

"It was so beautiful," she added.

Brooklyn also revealed why he chose a very different style of suit for fashion's biggest night out. "Usually, I just go very simple and wear black suits, but this year, I wanted to add a little bit more," he said of his cream suit.

"When I saw that sheer shirt for the first time, though, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, can I pull this off?' But it was so comfortable and Pierpaolo absolutely killed it. It's definitely one of my favourite outfits I've ever worn."

Nicola later changed into another Valentino gown

Meanwhile, Nicola looked every inch a princess in a fuschia Valentino dress. "Every time I get to wear one of his [Pierpaolo Piccioli] dresses, I honestly feel like a princess. I'm so lucky that I get to wear them. I get excited every time," she told the publication.

The newlywed later wore another dress by the designer, a gorgeous green dress with a high slit.