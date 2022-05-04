Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz risked very awkward encounter at Met Gala It was the newlyweds' first public outing since their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his new wife Nicola Peltz looked incredible as they arrived for the 2022 Met Gala on Monday.

It was the couple’s first public appearance since their $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach – and they certainly pulled out all the stops, putting on an amorous display as they hit the red carpet.

They were among the 600 attendees invited to attend the exclusive fashion event, with guests including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Kate and Lila Moss, the Kardashians, Naomi Campbell, and Dakota Johnson.

Also among the VIPs was Chloe Grace Moretz – Brooklyn's former girlfriend. Chloe, 25, looked beautiful at the Gala, dressed in an embroidered platinum overcoat with an undone white tie, white trousers and silver heels.

Chloe looked incredibly chic as she walked the red carpet at the Met Gala

She even rocked a faux pixie cut for the event by twisting, braiding and tying her long hair into a tight ponytail at the nape of her neck, to create the appearance of a shorter crop from the front.

Brooklyn, 23, and Chloe dated on-and-off for four years, between 2014 until 2018. She later spoke about their highly-publicised breakup and the impact of seeing Brooklyn ‘making out’ with his new girlfriend (Lexi Wood at the time) on social media.

The actress told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: "Break-ups are hard across the board, but when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me I get tagged.

Brooklyn and Chloe dated on-and-off for four years

"And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 per cent of things."

When asked whether she had any message for Brooklyn, she replied: "I want nothing to be said..."

The Kickass star then added: "I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general. I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."

