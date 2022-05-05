Kaley Cuoco shares bedroom selfie with Tom Pelphrey after revealing romance The Big Bang Theory star is as happy as can be

Kaley Cuoco had many quickly enamored when she opened up in an Instagram post about her new romance with Tom Pelphrey.

The actress is still in a state of bliss and couldn't be more excited to continue sharing it with fans with another more intimate picture.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares tour inside her jaw-dropping bedroom

She took to her Stories to post a selfie of herself with Tom while both were in bed together, cuddling up next to each other.

Kaley simply wrote: "This man," on the photograph and tagged the Ozark star, giving fans another reason to stan their burgeoning relationship.

The star nearly broke the internet when she went public with their relationship on Tuesday with a series of cozy snapshots.

Along with many shots of her comfy life at home, she included snippets of moments with Tom and also their dogs.

Kaley shared a new selfie with Tom while they were in bed

"Life lately 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey'", she titled her post.

Her fans and friends quickly took to the comments section to show their support, with best friend and The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet saying: "PURE JOY. You deserve it all my friend. Love you so much."

Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid snapshots of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you've ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother's beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he started, talking of the tough times he went through before finding love.

The two revealed their relationship earlier this week

"Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving," it concluded.

