Kaley Cuoco adds to her brood with adorable adoption update The 8 Simple Rules star is a big animal lover

Kaley Cuoco had some heartwarming news to share with fans on Tuesday as she took to social media to share that her family had just gotten larger.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco resembles a jewelry store with extremely extravagant dress

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of herself with her The Flight Attendant co-star and close friend Zosia Mamet.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco debuts incredible birthday present

The two of them held on to a pair of goats, which Kaley revealed that she had adopted to become part of her large brood of pets.

"We did a thing…welcome Pam and Tommy," she wrote. "I'm goat obsessed, I can't get enough lol," she added.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco leaves fans majorly excited following book announcement

Along with her dogs, Kaley is mother to several other animals, including horses, cows, a rooster she recently rescued, and now goats.

The Big Bang Theory star is a well-known lover of animals, even naming her production company Yes, Norman Productions in honor of her late dog Norman.

Kaley adopted two pet goats for her ever-growing family of animals

The actress is currently riding high on anticipation at this point after having revealed the trailer for the second season of her acclaimed HBO Max show earlier this week.

"Official trailer! @flightattendantonmax @hbomax flying straight at you April 21st! Get ready… there are a lot of Cassies to keep up with this season," she teased alongside her post of the trailer.

MORE: The Flight Attendant shares first look at Sharon Stone in season two – and fans react

MORE: Kaley Cuoco calls wellness ritual 'torture' in shocking new photo

Fans are already incredibly intrigued by the plot points of the upcoming season, which see her character, Cassie, find more stability in her life after deciding to get sober and work with the CIA.

However, she soon realizes that life may be a little more tangled than she'd hoped, when the trailer drops several doppelganger Cassies on us, setting up for a plot that could go anywhere.

The actress debuted the trailer for The Flight Attendant's second season

The official synopsis for the new episodes reads: "Season two finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.