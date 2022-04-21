Kaley Cuoco reveals why season two of The Flight Attendant almost didn't happen The star had her reasons

Kaley Cuoco's critically acclaimed HBO series, The Flight Attendant, took the streaming world by storm when it first aired in November 2020, giving viewers a chance to see the actress take on an entirely different persona from her character in The Big Bang Theory.

It follows, of course, a flight attendant, trying to escape murder accusations after she wakes up next to a dead body without being able to remember what happened.

Fans were left anxiously waiting to find out whether there would be a second installment, and as it finally airs this week on 21 April, the star of the show revealed the shocking reason it almost didn't happen because of her.

WATCH: The Flight Attendant season two trailer

She stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss all the behind-the-scenes details of the making of season two, and she took everyone by surprise when she announced that she actually didn't want it to happen at all.

The confession came when Seth asked her, after showering the first season with compliments: "Do you get a little nervous when you do a second season of a show that was so embraced?"

She didn't hesitate with her candid answer, admitting that: "Oh my God, I did not want to do a second season."

She detailed her thought process, reasoning with the host as she explained thinking: "Guys we got away with it, let's go, let's just walk out of here, leave it, it was really good."

The surprising admission

The award nominated star kept the frank confessions going, even going as far as to say: "I was shocked it did so well. I hate to say that but I was so nervous about doing something so new… and then it did really well and I thought we should leave it alone and then they came up with some great ideas and more international travel… and I had to dive in."

The second season is bound to be better and more impressive than before, as she revealed how they went all over the world to places like Iceland and Berlin, and that she plays not one, but five versions of her character, Cassandra "Cassie" Bowden.

The cast of the series at its premiere

Kaley is joined once again by her usual co-stars, including Zosia Mamet as her best friend and confidant, Annie Mouradian, as well as by Rosie Perez, who plays fellow flight attendant Megan Briscoe.

She was also joined by two new special guests. Not only does the one and only Sharon Stone play Cassie's estranged mom, but the actress' dog, Dumpy, also makes an appearance in the first episode.

