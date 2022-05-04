Kaley Cuoco goes public with new boyfriend - and he's very famous! The Flight Attendant star had some exciting news to share!

Kaley Cuoco is on cloud nine and her fans couldn't be more thrilled for her. The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram this week to subtly go public with her new boyfriend - who happens to be very famous too.

The actress shared a collection of pictures, which started off with a picturesque photo of a swimming pool, before leading to several photos of her and her new partner, Tom Pelphrey, who plays Ben Davis in Ozark.

Alongside the loved-up pictures of them together, Kaley wrote: "Life lately 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs during proposal video

Fans were quick to react to Kaley's news, with one writing: "Beaming with joy for you," while another wrote: "So happy for you." A third added: "Such happy news."

The happy announcement follows shortly after the actress made the revelation that she wasn't planning on getting married again following her divorce from Karl Cook in 2021.

She admitted during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show that it hadn't been her best year.

Kaley shared several snapshots featuring her new boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey

"This year I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year, I've been very sad," she said.

Kaley continued to explain how Hollywood and social media are more often than not a complete highlight reel, and that: "Not everything is how it seems, and I struggle like everyone else."

The country star totally resonated with her guest, saying: "Sometimes our lives aren't great, sometimes you're sad," but as both confessed that there were "a lot of tears," they proved they can make light out of the situation, quickly laughing and clinking their glasses.

Kaley split from her second husband Karl Cook in 2021

Then, when Kelly brought up the fact that Kaley revealed she would never get married again, she shockingly announced that she couldn't agree more, stating that: "I will never get married again. Not because I don't believe in love, I think love is beautiful and it's not that, I just did not… that didn't suit me in my life."

The two continued to be on the same page about where they stood romantically, expressing how while they both certainly wanted relationships, they were first focusing on being able to balance their intense work ethic and embracing help from friends.

