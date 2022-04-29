Kaley Cuoco enjoys date night – but it's not what it seems Kaley and Karl called time on their marriage in September

Kaley Cuoco split from her equestrian husband, Karl Cook back in September, and although the star isn't yet looking for love, she did enjoy a "date night" with a close friend.

The star posed on a bench next to her close friend, fellow actor Will van Vogt, who had tenderly wrapped his arm around her. Kaley looked absolutely stunning, as she rocked a black top with a circular design to it, while Will also stood out from the crowd with a bold forest-print shirt on. Kaley stunned with her signature blonde hair, which had been styled into a fringe style.

"Thank you for the date night @willyv," she wrote, before adding the 'BFF' sticker to her Instagram Stories post.

Although she didn't reveal what the pair had gotten up to, Will revealed that they had gone for dinner, as he shared a photo of Kaley at the restaurant.

They sat at a marble table as Will took a snap of the Big Bang Theory star who looked radiant as she posed with her head resting on her hand. "I mean," Will captioned the snap, alongside the heart-eyed face emoji.

Kaley met up with a close friend

On his way to meet Kaley, he shared a photo of a billboard carrying an advertisement for the latest series of her hit show, The Flight Attendant.

Will said: "When you're on your way to dinner with your friend and she guides you along the way."

In a recent candid discussion with Kelly Clarkson, Kaley admitted that: "This year I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year, I've been very sad."

The star stunned on her dinner outing

She continued to explain how Hollywood and social media are more often than not a complete highlight reel, and that: "Not everything is how it seems, and I struggle like everyone else."

The country star totally resonated with her guest, saying: "Sometimes our lives aren't great, sometimes you're sad," but as both confessed that there were "a lot of tears," they proved they can make light out of the situation, quickly laughing and clinking their glasses.

Then, when Kelly brought up the fact that Kaley revealed she would never get married again, she shockingly announced that she couldn't agree more, stating that: "I will never get married again. Not because I don't believe in love, I think love is beautiful and it's not that, I just did not… that didn't suit me in my life."

The two continued to be on the same page about where they stood romantically, expressing how while they both certainly wanted relationships, they were first focusing on being able to balance their intense work ethic and embracing help from friends.

