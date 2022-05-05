Kelly Rowland reveals major milestone for latest project in candid new video The star is expanding her repertoire successfully

Kelly Rowland's step away from music is certainly paying off! Following the debut of her children's book, the singer turned author is proving her latest venture was truly worth it.

The star took to Instagram to share an incredibly heartwarming video of her candidly celebrating a major milestone for her book, Always With You, Always With Me, which she co-wrote with Jessica McKay.

The author excitedly revealed that it has officially become a New York Times bestseller, an accolade most authors across the globe strive for.

She took to Instagram to celebrate the news the best way she knew how: dancing.

The adorable video sees her in a white crop top and blue jeans as she swayed her hips and shoulders side to side, dancing for the camera, which was propped up on her stunning dining room table.

The songstress expressed her deep gratitude to her supporters, saying that: "I am so hype right now! Thank you all for buying Always With You, Always With Me. To everyone that supported, everyone who posted, commented…"

The candid celebration

She of course acknowledged her co-author, exclaiming: "Jessica, we did it! New York Times bestselling authors."

Naturally, the news is too exciting to leave the celebration at just a dance, and she hilariously revealed in the comments: "This was after my 2 celebratory glasses of South African White Wine!!"

Kelly proudly shows off her book

Fans inundated her with support and congratulations, writing: "Youuu did that," and: "Wow congrats," while another fan asked what everyone is surely wondering now: "Does that mean we're getting more books?"

Kelly previously revealed that the book is inspired by her journey through motherhood, being a parent alongside husband Tim Weatherspoon to sons Titan Jewell, seven, and Noah Jon, one. Upon the book's release, she shared a sweet video of herself personally signing copies of the book, which "represents the heartwarming relationship between working moms and our children."

