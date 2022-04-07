Kelly Rowland turns heads in super flattering top and jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Rowland has delighted fans with her faultless fashion sense once again. The former Destiny's Child singer looked exquisite in a casual yet composed outfit that we would just love to get our hands on.

The 41-year-old looked phenomenal wearing a sleek ribbed top featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and bustier contrast seam in a rich cream hue and baggy blue boyfriend jeans in a light wash. The star accessorised with a pair of eye-catching large gold hoops, adding a dash of sass to the laid-back ensemble.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland wows in sleek jeans and top

The mother-of-two wore her hair perfectly slicked back into a high ponytail and opted for a camera-ready beauty glow consisting of a romantic smokey eye, a generous lashing of mascara and flawless dewy skin.

Kelly took to social media to share the outfit with her 12.7 million followers on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: "#ad @silk If you love the rich & creamy taste of milk, this is your Nextmilk. Show me how you #SwapItWithSilk! #plantbasedbeverage."

Kelly looked gorgeous in cream

Fans and followers loved the singer's must-see look. "You're so beautiful," commented one, while another added: "You look amazing!" A third penned: "Kelly is so gorge!"

The star wowed fans in the outfit

If you agree and would love to get your hands on a top just like Kelly's then you are in luck as we've found just the piece for you.

This sumptuous white ribbed knit top with long sleeves and a flattering square neckline is perfect for a smart-casual aesthetic. A seasonless staple, this item will complement any style of jeans or trousers, making it a must-have wardrobe addition.

The singer teamed the top with some blue jeans

Emulate Kelly's full look with some blue boyfriend jeans and chunky gold jewellery to create a failproof outfit for rainy days mooching at home or coffee dates out.

White Ribbed Knit Top, £35/$65, River Island

Kelly recently called out her former Destiny's Child bandmates on live television. The star dished out about something Beyoncé and Michelle Williams would have never allowed her to do – which was to take her heels off in public.

Speaking on the Today Show, the Say My Name singer went on to act out how the other two Destiny's Child members would react if she removed her shoes in public: "They would be like, 'You better suck that up, you better grin and bear that, you better smile girl.'"

