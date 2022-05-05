Goldie Hawn supported by granddaughters as she shares touching news The Overboard star is a doting grandmother

Goldie Hawn has never been one to shy away from involving family in her passion projects, and her latest one sees two particularly adorable members of her clan join in.

The actress proved just how much of a doting grandmother she was when she shared a video promoting a new slime that her organization MindUP had partnered to create.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

In the clip, she showed just how relaxing and engaging the toy was by testing it out with her two granddaughters, Oliver Hudson's Rio, eight, and Kate Hudson's Rani, three.

The three played together with the slime, with Goldie happily joining in and laughing along as the girls marveled at how far they could stretch the slime.

They ended with a colorful slime cake they had termed the "Cake of Mindfulness," promoting the concept of the importance of such playthings for mental health.

Goldie shared: "The most fun day with my darling granddaughters Rio and Rani. Thank you @sloomooinstitute for co-creating this special @mindup 'Slime for your Mind' in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and giving 50% of the proceeds to MindUP."

Goldie introduced the new slime with the help of Rani and Rio

Fans instantly took to the comments section to bombard the trio with heart emojis as one wrote: "Oh my gosh ... can they be any cuter?! Little Rani cracks me up."

Another said: "I see what Goldie wants for Mothers Day!!! LOL!!!!" with a third commenting: "Looks like a great day with your granddaughters."

The Oscar-winning actress has frequently spoken about her love for family and how she enjoys being an important part of their lives.

She told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

The actress is incredibly close with her family

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.



