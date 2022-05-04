Goldie Hawn's son and daughter-in-law give rare update on life with their young son Buddy The First Wives Club actress is a doting mom and grandmother

Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell is notoriously private when it comes to his family life with wife Meredith Hagner and their young son Buddy.

But over the weekend, Meredith gave a rare insight into their life as parents as she paid tribute to her husband.

In a heartfelt tribute, the actress wrote alongside a photo of Wyatt: "This random male actor I don't know at all is absolutely genius in Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu. Watch it."

She continued: "I'm more proud of him for more important things like finally catching on that towel belongs in a hamper immediately following a shower and not the floor. But still proud of his next level gorgeous work!

"Nonetheless. He shot this all while our very not sleep trained son woke him up with a kick in the ribs on the hour every hour consistently."

Wyatt and Meredith are yet to share any photos of Buddy, who they welcomed in 2020. However, the actor opened up about fatherhood during an interview on Good Morning America in March 2021, shortly after welcoming Buddy.

Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith are having sleepless nights with their son Buddy

"It's everything everyone says it is," said the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star. "The best way I can describe it - and I was talking about it with my wife - is every love song you ever heard is not about your partner, it's about your kids."

He added: "The feeling, you can't describe it." Buddy is Goldie and Kurt Russell's youngest grandchild. The celebrity couple are also grandparents to six other children - Kate Hudson's children Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver Hudson's children Bohdi, Wilder and Rio.

Wyatt and Meredith with Goldie Hawn

Oliver, meanwhile, recently opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and Kurt were while talking to US Weekly.

He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

