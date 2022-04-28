Goldie Hawn gives rare insight into family life as she dotes over grandchildren The Hollywood star is mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mom and grandmother and loves nothing more than spending time with her family.

Despite being a Hollywood star, the actress is incredibly down-to-earth, and enjoys the simple things in life with her loved ones.

Goldie rarely gives interviews but when she does, her grandchildren are often mentioned.

The award-winning actress told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

The star and her long-term partner Kurt Russell are affectionately known as Gogo and Gogi to Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell's children.

Goldie Hawn is incredibly close to her family

Wyatt told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his son, Buddy: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

Goldie lives close to all her grandchildren, in particular Kate's children, who live just a block away from their grandmother.

Goldie is grandmother to Ryder, Bingham and Rani, along with son Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bohdi and Rio. Buddy is currently the youngest member of the family, having arrived in 2021.

Oliver recently opened up about what kind of grandparents Goldie and Kurt were, while talking to US Weekly. He gushed: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

The Hollywood star is a doting grandmother to seven grandchildren

During the pandemic, the family got to enjoy some quality time together, and all quarantined at their home in Colorado.

Chatting to InStyle about the experience at the time, Goldie shared: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us. "It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

Goldie is such a fun mom and grandmother!

The doting mom added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

