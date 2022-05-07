David Beckham jets off to Miami for very exciting reason The star met with famous friends!

After his son Brooklyn Beckham's lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz, it is no secret that David Beckham knows how to put on a fabulous party - and he did just that on Friday after jetting to Miami for a very exciting reason.

The father-of-four joined the likes of tennis star Serena Williams and American footballer Patrick Mahomes for a glamorous evening of cocktails and specialty food, put on by himself and recent business partner Jamie Salter, for sports magazine Sports Illustrated.

Taking to his Instagram account to document the lavish evening, David shared a photo with the two aforementioned sports stars.

David shared the update with his 72.7 million followers

Captioning the post he penned: "So good to be back in Miami hosting the @sportsillustrated event with my partner @jamiejsalter.

"Such a fun evening with Incredible company @serenawilliams @patrickmahomes and of course great drinks @haigclub."

David also shared a snap with Jamie, who works together with the former Manchester United player on brand agency Authentic Brands Group.

David's gorgeous dining room was decked out in silver for the occasion

According to Sports Pro Media, David recently became a significant shareholder in the company after they won a 55 percent stake in DB Ventures in March.

Talking about the exciting new partnership, David said: "Our shared vision makes ABG the ideal strategic partner to help unlock the full potential of my brand and business.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the support I have received in my business career and proud of what our team has achieved. I’m excited for the next chapter."

David was joined by his sister and parents for the country celebrations

ABG has the rights to sporting royalty including Mohammad Ali and Sports Illustrated.

David's trip across the Atlantic came quickly after he celebrated his 47th birthday at his stunning £6million mansion in the Cotswolds.

Whilst enjoying his celebrations surrounded by family, the star showed off a breath-taking glimpse of his unbelievable dining room in his country abode which he shares with wife Victoria Beckham.

Captioning a selection of photos from the wholesome celebrations, David penned: "Thank you to my beautiful family for the perfect weekend.

"Dad missed you @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @romeobeckham Love u all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

