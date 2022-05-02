David Beckham's incredible yacht birthday cake is a feast for the eyes The star turned 47 in style

Birthdays in the Beckham household are always extravagant, but have you ever seen a more intricate birthday cake than David Beckham's?

The former footballer marked his 47th birthday with an incredible confection in the shape of a large white yacht with chic blacked-out windows. It could have been a replica of the boat the family often charter off the coast of Miami, where they own a $24million (£19million) penthouse apartment in the One Hundred Museum building.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that David's cake also features mini figurines of his family members, including his wife Victoria, who wore a black string bikini as she lounged on a white couch next to a tattoo-covered David. Three more figurines of their children and several pink flamingos can be seen on the deck of the boat, while a mini Cruz took a jet ski for a ride on a large wave, which features a sweet birthday message.

"Dear Daddy, we all love you so much. From Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper xxx," the white letters appear to read.

The footballer was treated to an incredible yacht cake on his 47th birthday

In the snap, which was shared on Cruz's Instagram Stories, David wore a blue shirt layered underneath a cream cable-knit jumper as he smiled from behind his cake. It looks too good to eat, but we imagine it went down a treat with the 47-year-old and his children!

The cake featured mini figurines of the Beckham family

Victoria also previously revealed David was treated to a tasty birthday dessert over the weekend, complete with three dough balls, chocolate writing and a candle.

To kick off his special day, VB shared not one but two tributes to her husband on social media. The mother-of-four shared one flirty snap of herself donning a white mini dress and David rocking oversized black shorts on the beach, while the other showed them cuddled up on a boat.

VB shared a snap of the pair relaxing on the yacht to mark David's birthday

Captioning the photos, the star lovingly penned: "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday."

The fashion designer later posted pictures of the doting dad with his children on their yacht and swimming with sharks. Victoria wrote: "Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!!"

