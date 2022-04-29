Victoria Beckham shares David Beckham's hilarious reaction to her gorgeous outfit The Spice Girls star married the former footballer in 1999

Victoria Beckham has to be the most glamorous lady in showbusiness, and on Friday she wowed as she posed up a storm in black mini-dress.

The former Spice Girls star struck a dramatic pose as she modelled the slinky number that showed off her hourglass figure as she stood in her impressive walk-in wardrobe. But despite her show-stopping outfit, it was something else in the photo that grabbed her attention, as she pointed out that her husband, David Beckham, had hilariously poked his head around the door to watch his stunning wife.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham debuts her new 'curve-hugging' fashion collection

"Someone can't get enough of VB Body @davidbeckham," she teased, adding the crying with laughter and eyes emojis.

The star then shared another look at herself modelling the beautiful dress, albeit this time without her husband having a cheeky peek at her!

The dress still looked just as stunning on the mum-of-four, as she struck another dramatic pose to show if off in its full glory.

Victoria got spied on by her husband

Black is certainly a colour that suits Victoria, and as she launched her latest collection, she stunned fans in another black frock.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse at the new pieces in her collection on Wednesday, she looked mesmerising in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress.

Her unique dress fit the star like a glove, complete with an asymmetrical sleeve and sophisticated midi length.

The singer stunned in her slinky dress

Victoria levelled up the glamour of her LBD by styling her glossy brunette tresses into messy waves, rocking a feminine nude lip and lots of bronzer to complete her stunning beauty glow.

"Ready-to-wear and shapewear rolled into one! VB Body cinches you in all the right places ladies! And it’s available in sizes XS-XXL. I'm wearing the VB Body One Shoulder Top in Black and the VB Body Midi Skirt in Black x," she told fans.

"VB Body is here and it is everything!" she added. "These pieces truly capture our core Victoria Beckham brand values. It celebrates the female form and empowers women to feel like the best version of themselves. I can’t wait to see how you wear it."

Fans were quick to react to the fashion designer's post, rushing to comment on her sultry mirror selfie. "You are everything," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Quintessential VB!"

