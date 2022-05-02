Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute to husband David on 47th birthday The Spice Girl and former footballer met in 1997

It is no secret that Victoria and David Beckham are couple goals, and on Monday it was no exception when the mother-of-four shared flirty beachside snaps in a special birthday message for the former footballer.

MORE: Harper Seven is Victoria Beckham's mini-me in glowing new mother-daughter selfie

The fashion mogul took to her Instagram account to share two photos which saw the A-list couple looking closer than ever as they posed by the sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham throw Romeo an epic Miami birthday bash

Captioning the photos, the star lovingly penned: "I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday."

READ: Victoria Beckham flashes a smile as cosies up to husband David Beckham in new photo

SEE: The Beckhams' £73million property portfolio revealed - from London to Miami

In the first photo, the husband-and-wife-duo were a vision. Victoria donned a sultry white mini dress and David wore a matching white long sleeve top which he paired with oversized black shorts.

The pair got married in 1999

In the second snap, the pair were sitting cosily on what appeared to be a boat in the middle of the sea.

Victoria looked effortlessly stylish in a cap and sunglasses, whilst David appeared shirtless, but wore beige cargo shorts and matched his wife with a pair of chic sunglasses.

Fans were obsessed with the intimate update and left countless heart-eye and love heart emojis on the post.

Victoria and David share four chilren together

At the weekend, David who turned 47, enjoyed a luxurious meal out in celebration of big day and we can't wait to see what else Victoria has in store for the occasion.

As gorgeous as the A-listers may be, on Wednesday they proved they know how to make each other laugh, as David hilariously interrupted his wife as she was taking stunning selfies in aid of her new fashion collection.

The former Spice Girl struck a dramatic, high-fashion pose at their family home but despite the gorgeous black dress she donned, it was David who pulled focus in the shot, as he hilariously poked his head around the door to watch his stunning wife.

The A-listers have a £10million mansion in Holland Park

Posting the photo to her Instagram Stories, VB captioned the image: "Someone can't get enough of VB Body @davidbeckham," and added the crying with laughter and eyes emojis.

The pair really do have the perfect relationship!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.