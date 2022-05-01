David Beckham reveals relatable struggle in candid new video The star had his head in his hands

David Beckham took to social media on Friday with a candid new update confessing his struggles, as he completed a gruelling workout - and the clip couldn't be more relatable.

The former footballer is no stranger to a savage exercise regime but his session at F45 gym appeared to have got to him and had the dad-of-four staring into the distance in disbelief.

Taking to his Instagram feed, David documented his trip with a video.

In the clip he said: "Early morning workout here we go again…wish me luck.

David shared the update with his 72.6 million Instagram followers

"That is hard by the way."

Captioning the post, the 46-year-old penned: "That was tough but fun, always good being back with the team @f45_training."

In the video, David starts off looking as fresh as a daisy as he enters the gym, donning a vibrant orange beanie hat and cosy light-grey hoodie.

Cut to his appearance post workout and the star was sat down with his head in his hands, which were holding a small white towel.

David also has a stunning mansion in Holland Park

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the update and despite the tough session, David still looked better than ever and replied with lots of heart-eye, red love heart and applause emojis.

The hectic city gym was worlds away from the star's surroundings last week when he visited his spectacular £6million Cotswolds mansion which he shares with his wife Victoria Beckham.

Whilst visiting the impressive property David updated his fans with a stunning springtime snap as he posed alongside his beehives.

He posted the sun-kissed picture to his Instagram feed. Captioning the post he wrote: "Hi Honey, I’m home.. I love spring."

Fans went wild for the countryside update, one fan wrote: ""Oh wow that's a fantastic collection of hives and what an inspiration to others - we need to look after our bees."

A second penned: ""So beautiful where you live, so different from Miami."

A third replied: "So cool."

