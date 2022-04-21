Peter Andre's wife Emily shares glimpse inside son's bedroom

Peter Andre and his wife Emily Macdonagh always delight their fans when they post stunning snaps together on social media however, on Wednesday Dr. Emily took to her Instagram account for a very different reason.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old shared a video from inside their family home in Surrey and captured a glimpse of her five-year-old son, Theo's, finished bedroom after the final touches arrived on Thursday

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily shows off rare glimpse into child's bedroom

Written on the photo were the words, "cushions arrived today" with a celebration emoji.

In the clip, Emily quickly pans the camera around and you can see a lovely stripey blue blind, with a white chest of drawers underneath which have a collection of books sitting on top.

The room has a very neutral colour scheme, and on the floor is a shaggy nude rug.

On another wall is a collection of photo frames with the letter 'T' amongst them as well as a nautical-themed wall hanging, whilst sat below is a white sofabed on top of which the brand new cream cushions live.

Earlier, the medic took to her Instagram Stories to show the first look of the room transformation without the final details which were added later on.

The celebrity couple delighted fans last week when they took their two children, Amelia, eight, and Theo for a picnic at Box Hill.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Emily shared a stunning selection of snaps from the fun-filled day which showed Amelia and Theo rolling down a large hill as well as a candid snap of the family of four facing away from the camera.

Captioning the post, the mother-of-two wrote: "Picnic at Box Hill this afternoon @peterandre"

Fans of the family flocked to leave their comments on the wholesome post.

One fan wrote: "Love these family pictures, thank you for sharing, love Box Hill, Dorking, enjoy the rest of the Easter holidays."

A second replied: "Love it there, I did sunrise with my son last year, it was absolutely stunning!"

Another commented: "Beautiful did that rolling down the hill as a kid best feeling evening love ur beautiful family."

