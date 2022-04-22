Elizabeth Hurley shows off her best moves in fun new video The model looked like she was auditioning for Strictly!

Elizabeth Hurley has many talents, and she proved that she can add dancing to that list as she frolicked around in a black sheer dress on Instagram.

The gorgeous low-slung frock suited the model perfectly as the nude parts highlighted her toned midriff and legs. Elizabeth added plenty of glamorous jewels to her outfit including a gorgeous diamond necklace and golden bracelets. She appeared to be having a great time with friends with one of them questioning why she felt the need to bust a move given the serenity that surrounded them on their night out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off her best moves in daring sheer dress

"I don't know," she laughed back in response as she shook her untamed locks out.

In her caption, she joked: "How to embarrass your friends #specialskill," adding a kissing face emoji at the end.

Her fans fell in love with her goofy video, as one teased: "That is the most loveliest awkward dance ever," and a second compared her to a global superstar, as they wrote: "Britney Spears vibes."

A third said: "Could watch you wiggle away all weekend," while a fourth added: "My goodness you are so gorgeous."

She grooved like no one was watching

And, as ever, many of her fans were just left speechless by her jaw-dropping post, as they shared strings of flame and heart emojis.

Elizabeth has one of the best social media feeds out there, and regularly thrills her many followers with a series of beautiful bikini posts.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a snapshot of herself lounging on a sofa in a teal two-piece that barely clung on to her incredible physique.

The ensemble allowed her to flex her toned abs and the bright color even made her eyes pop as she let her hair fall behind her.

The star frequently wows with her bikini body

Based on the caption, the photograph appeared to be a tease from Elizabeth's time filming Father Christmas is Back in the Caribbean, as she wrote: "Filming on a sunny island has its pros #newmovie #fatherchristmasisback…again."

Fans immediately took to sharing their appreciation for the snapshot, inundating her with flame and heart emojis and deeming her "beautiful" and "gorgeous."

"You look so so relaxed," one wrote, with another saying: "Too beautiful for words," and a third adding: "You have got to be half vampire, you never age!"

