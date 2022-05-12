David Beckham sparks reaction as he pokes fun at daughter Harper in relatable school run video The footballer was on school run duties

David Beckham was every inch the doting father as he took his daughter Harper to school on Thursday. However, the 47-year-old could not resist the urge to poke fun at his youngest child's lesson schedule.

"So me and Harper are on a lovely walk this morning," he told his Instagram followers. "We're talking about her lovely day ahead."

WATCH: David Beckham mocks daughter Harper during school run

Panning the camera towards ten-year-old Harper, the former footballer asked her about her timetable, to which Harper replied: "Maths, English, History, Geography and French."

Laughing, David then jibed: "How excited are you? Are you excited?" An unimpressed Harper remained quiet and gave a reluctant thumbs up to the camera. He captioned the video: "[laughing face emojis] fun day ahead #HarperSeven [heart emoji]."

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment, with many adding the laughing with tears emoji. One follower remarked: "You have a wonderful personality." Another joked: "Seems like she doesn't feel like going to school today..."

Ahead of their return to London, David and his wife Victoria were in Miami with their brood. Last month, they celebrated their eldest son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Father and daughter have the sweetest bond

The lavish nuptials took place on 9 April at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach, with stars in attendance including Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and his family and Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria.

The young couple got engaged in 2020, but were forced to delay their nuptials due to COVID-19 restrictions. A few days after the happy occasion, Victoria celebrated her 48th birthday with David paying the sweetest tribute.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman," he wrote. "Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven [heart emoji]."

