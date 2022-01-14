David Beckham shares candid new photo kissing daughter Harper - and wife Victoria reacts The former footballer shares four kids with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham has delighted his fans by sharing new pictures with his daughter Harper during the school run. The former footballer joked that his ten-year-old girl looks almost identical to the iconic Star Wars character Princess Leia.

"Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning #HarperSeven [heart emoji]," he remarked alongside the post, which also featured one of the father-and-daughter duo kissing.

WATCH: David Beckham shares sweet New Year's video with daughter Harper

The pictures was flooded with comments, including one from wife Victoria Beckham who added a string of pink emojis. One follower said: "It is a special moment !!!!" Another stated: "@victoriabeckham seriously your family is so beautiful what a credit to you and @davidbeckham."

This is not the first time David has posted a sweet snap of himself kissing his daughter. In 2017, when Harper was five, the doting dad shared an image of the two and he defiantly responded to those that felt it was inappropriate.

In a chat on Facebook live, he said: "I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange. But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children."

David shared this sweet snap kissing Harper

He added: "We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them."

Both David and Victoria often sing each other's and their children's praises on social media. As well as Harper, they are doting parents to sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.

Victoria posted the note Harper wrote for them

On Thursday night, the Spice Girls star shared a snap of the sweet note Harper had left for her when she returned home. It read: "Dear mummy and daddy, I love you so much, night night. Sleep well love you. I hope you had a nice dinner. Love you with all my heart. Love Harper."

