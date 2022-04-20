David Beckham shares video of daughter Harper as you've never seen her before! The 10-year-old is clearly a sports' fan

David Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a brand new video of his daughter Harper – and sparked a big reaction in the process.

READ: David Beckham jokingly reveals regret over wedding gift for son Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz

The proud dad-of-four filmed his ten-year-old daughter as she cheered on the Miami Heat basketball team, and she certainly got involved in the on-court action!

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares candid new video of daughter Harper

Harper, dressed in a basketball shirt, can be seen completely engrossed in the game, cheering and screaming loudly as player Jimmy Butler put some more points on the score board.

READ: Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

MORE: Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart

"What can I say, Harper Seven is a fan of @jimmybutler & the @miamiheat," David captioned the candid footage.

Father and daughter have the sweetest bond

Among those to comment on the post was the official Instagram account for Miami Heat, which shared three flame emojis. "Her reaction is priceless!" one fan added, while a second remarked: "Soooo cute! I'm a fan of #harperseven now!" "She is gorgeous," a third wrote.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's secret luxury break without Brooklyn after wedding

MORE: Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's secret wedding day connection

The sporty evening out - also attended by Cruz Beckham - comes shortly after the Beckhams celebrated at the wedding of eldest son Brooklyn and his new wife, Nicole Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola were married on 9 April

The young couple got engaged in 2020 but were forced to delay their nuptials due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Finally, they threw the bash of their dreams on 9 April at Nicola's family home in Palm Beach, with stars in attendance including Serena and Venus Williams, Gordon Ramsay and his family and Victoria's close friend Eva Longoria.

A few days after the happy occasion, proud dad David shared a stunning photo with his wife Victoria taken during their son's wedding.

David took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday

The gorgeous picture, which was released by Vogue, showed the couple walking hand-in-hand down the aisle as they headed towards their seats. "Looking good Mrs Beckham [heart emoji] @victoriabeckham," read the caption.

And the celebrations continued this week as Victoria celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday.

To mark the occasion, David shared a snapshot showing the couple kissing at sunset in front of a fire on the beach, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife, mummy & Business woman. Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.