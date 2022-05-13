Top Gun star Glen Powell turns up the heat with muscly photo as fans react The actor was inundated with comments

Glen Powell is ensuring all eyes are on him, both onscreen and off! The Top Gun: Maverick star uploaded a steamy selfie to Instagram on Thursday which set social media on fire.

Glen shared a shirtless snapshot of himself and showed off his very toned physique. He captioned it: "Watching those Top Gun: Maverick reviews come in this morning. It's gonna be a good day."

The actor - who plays a pilot called Hangman in the long-awaited movie - was immediately inundated with comments from his fans, famous friends and his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, too.

WATCH: Tom Cruise in the official Top Gun: Maverick trailer

She was one of the first to react and quipped: "I'm burning all your shirts," along with a sweltering emoji.

Derek Hough weighed in too and wrote: "It's gonna be a good day looking at those triceps," and actor Geoff Stults joked: "Would you mind zooming out a bit? Asking for a friend."

His fans praised him for his good looks and for his role in the film and wrote: "Those reviews are phenomenal! Congratulations Glen," and, "I can't believe this content is free."

Glen set Instagram on fire

Glen and Gigi recently attended the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in San Diego where they dazzled on the red carpet together.

She praised the film with an Instagram post which read: "I can't tell you enough how special this movie is."

Tom Cruise is the main star of the sequel and reunites with Val Kilmer who also starred in the first Top Gun 30 years ago.

Glen and his girlfriend Gigi Paris attended the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Val - who shared in 2021 he had been battling cancer - admitted he had to push to be a part of the second installment.

In his memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, he wrote: "He was calling it Top Gun: Maverick. Well, Tom was Maverick, but Maverick's nemesis was Iceman. The two went together like salt and pepper.

"It didn't matter that the producers didn't contact me. As the Temptations sang in the heyday of Motown soul, 'ain't too proud to beg.'"

