Lara Spencer's tennis outfit might be her most fabulous yet

Game, set, match! When Lara Spencer put on a winning display in a sporty tennis outfit all eyes were on her!

The GMA host, 52, dazzled in a very short, navy skirt and snug t-shirt in a snapshot she recently posted on Instagram.

The athletic TV star was enjoying a match in the sun when something unexpected happened and the ball got wedged in the racket.

She wrote: "Can someone tell me the odds of this happening? Clearly I was not watching the ball when I went to volley considering it went nowhere near my strings and instead I actually caught the ball w my racquet!!!!!

"I don’t think I could do this in a million years on purpose!! Maybe I should buy a lottery ticket today too? #playwinlunch #tennis."

While the point of Lara's post wasn't to show off her very toned physique, it didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Lara had a tennis mishap

"You look great," wrote one, while another added: "Not only are you talented, you're also very hot."

Others commented on her fluorescent sneakers and there were hoards of on-fire emojis.

Lara certainly doesn't look her age and stays in tip-top condition with a mixture of exercise including tennis, which she is passionate about.

Lara looks like a woman half her age

She regularly shares photos of herself post-match and loves a good rally with friends.

"As a former athlete, I love the competition," she told Parade. "I play both singles and doubles and would play every day if I could!.

"I wish I had known about tennis as a kid. Unlike platform diving, it's a sport I can play for the rest of my life."

Lara's husband is a lucky man

In addition, Lara is a keen swimmer and pre-fame was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She added: "I enjoy swimming laps. It's a great workout and also allows me to get into a meditative state so it's very relaxing. I love the quiet and the rhythm of swimming."

