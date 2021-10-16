Rebel Wilson's appearance in latest workout video is sure to turn heads The star has lost over 70lbs

Rebel Wilson made an unexpected discovery during a hike in the Hollywood Hills on Friday and she looked so different in the video of the event which she shared with fans.

The star was enjoying an active day in the Californian sunshine when she stumbled upon a wild deer. Rebel was left in awe of the wildlife and took a video to document it.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a 'Grease' bombshell in tight sequinned leggings and $755 YSL top

The Australian actress appeared at the end of the clip and many fans likely had to do a double-take because Rebel looked so different.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson rocks a tight white tennis outfit

She wore a strappy, black workout top and baseball cap and if it wasn't for her signature sunglasses, she may not have been recognizable at all.

It's been a wild ride for Rebel over the last 18 months as she's overhauled her health and transformed her body inside and out.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks red hot as she poses for sexy poolside and beach pictures

SEE: Rebel Wilson showcases her tiny waist in crop top as she poses at the beach

She's shed more than 70lbs and says she's never felt better, but it's not been an easy journey.

Rebel was hiking in Los Angeles

Rebel opened up about the years prior to her decision to make her health a priority in an emotional Instagram post recently.

Alongside a throwback photo with tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, she wrote: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself.

MORE: Rebel Wilson emerges from the water Bond girl style in incredible swimsuit photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns as a mermaid siren in sheer black dress - fans react

"But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.

Rebel recently shared a throwback photo with an important message

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have."

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

READ: Rebel Wilson is inundated with offers after sporty video in short all-white outfit

MORE: Rebel Wilson puts on stylish display as her 'dreams come true' at concert

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it's like.

Rebel feels more confident than ever

"But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.