Drew Barrymore sheds tears on-air as she shares heartfelt moment with actress taking over her role

Drew Barrymore shared a heartfelt moment with the actress replacing her in the reboot of Firestarter, and as soon as she saw her, the host couldn't hold back her tears.

The two met for the very first time on The Drew Barrymore Show, and immediately shed tears over finally being able to meet, and bond over their role as Charlie McGee in the 1984 and 2022 versions of the film.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong is the actress who will take on the main character role of the eleven-year-old that catches on fire in the reboot of Firestarter, starring alongside Zac Efron as her dad. David Keith played the father in the original film.

Though Drew happily passed the baton to the up and coming actress, the moment couldn't have been more emotional for both of them.

As soon as Ryan came out on stage, the two "firestarters" embraced and expressed disbelief over finally meeting.

"I'm so happy to meet you," the daytime TV show host told her, before admitting in between tears: "Oh my goodness, I'm not able to keep it together!" which prompted tears from the young star as well, who relayed the same sentiment back to her.

The mom-of-two commended her work on the reboot, saying: "I watched the movie, it's so good, you're so good in it," and Ryan couldn't believe the original Charlie approved.

As they expressed how surreal the moment was, Drew urged fans to go watch the movie, out in theaters now.

She captioned the heartfelt video with: "I love the incredible @ryankarmstrong so much. The baton is passed to her! You must see @firestartermov!"

Fans loved how welcoming and candid her reaction was, writing: "Ugh Drew is just genuine sunshine! This moment is so special," and: "You're the sweetest & so genuine! I can't wait to see the new Firestarter. This made me tear up too!" as well as: "Such a special moment… and you two carry the same spirit."

