Kaley Cuoco gets new tattoo after going public with new love Tom Pelphrey The actress has been dating the Ozark star for a few months

Kaley Cuoco is madly in love with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. Not only does the Flight Attendant star share daily loved-up selfies with her new beau but over the weekend she got a new tattoo, and it seems to have been inspired by the Ozark actor.

Taking to her Stories, the 36-year-old shared a picture of her hand, and showed off her new tattoo – a small heart on the side of her pinkie finger.

While Kaley didn't make any mention of what inspired her new inking, she did thank her tattoo artist, Rodrigo, who is based in Los Angeles. "@rocotatt you rule, my friend," she simply wrote alongside the photo.

On her grid, she shared several loved-up snaps with Tom and, possibly making reference to her new tattoo, captioned them: "Heart on a sleeve."

Tom is Kaley's first partner since announcing her divorce from her second husband, Karl Cook.

The couple married in a horse stable in San Diego in 2019 but sadly parted ways last year. Kaley's first marriage was to tennis star Ryan Sweeting. They married in 2013 but divorced three years later.

Despite being happily coupled up with Tom, it seems marriage is off the table for the actress.

The couple went public with their romance earlier this month

Speaking to Glamour in April, the actress revealed she will "absolutely not" be getting married for a third time.

"You can literally put that on the cover," she told writer Jessica Radloff.

"I will never get married again," she told the publication. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again."

She added: "I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship."