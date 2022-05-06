Kaley Cuoco sparks marriage questions after posing up a storm in wedding dress

Kaley Cuoco only announced her new relationship with Tom Pelphrey this week, but fans have already been left wondering if a wedding is on the cards.

The Flight Attendant actress, who has previously been married twice, sparked new marriage questions with her latest Instagram photos, which saw her rocking a lace dress by bridal designer Zuhair Murad.

Posing for pictures in the garden of her $12million LA mansion, Kaley looked stunning in a floor-length white gown with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, a corset-style bodice and a full skirt. She finished off her bridal look with pearl earrings, an intricate braided hairstyle and dewy makeup – plus what appears to be a diamond ring that did not go unnoticed by fans.

The actress looked gorgeous in a white lace Zuhair Murad gown

"Happy girl, a special evening wearing a special dress @zuhairmuradofficial @manoloblahnik: happy glam @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @hairbymarilee @jamiemakeup @lubastailoring (love you John)," she captioned the photos.

"Girl. Do not get married again this fast," commented one follower, and another eagle-eyed fan replied: "If you zoom in on the third pic it does look like she has a ring on 'the' finger BUT even if, let the girl be happy!"

Fans spotted a ring on her left hand

A third asked: "Getting married again?" while a fourth sweetly remarked: "Pretty-perfect wedding dress."

Kaley has previously been married twice – she wed Ryan Sweeting in 2013 before they split in 2016, and she went on to tie the knot with Karl Cook in 2018 but they went their separate ways in September 2021.

Kaley was previously married to Karl Cook

Following her divorce from Karl, the Big Bang Theory star revealed she doesn't want to walk down the aisle again. Speaking to Glamour, she said: "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Kaley added: "But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship. We’ve all been there where you think, 'Oh my god, I’m never going to meet someone else'. And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it."

The actress went public with her new partner Tom, who plays Ben Davis in Ozark by sharing a series of loved-up photos with her Instagram fans.

