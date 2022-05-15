Kaley Cuoco reveals how boyfriend Tom Pelphrey totally 'melted' her soul in sweet tribute He knows the way to her heart!

Kaley Cuoco has a new love in her life, and he's already proving he truly knows exactly how to melt her heart.

The star revealed her relationship to Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey in early May, and has since delighted fans with plenty of sweet selfies with the fellow actor that simply scream "couple goals."

Keen on sharing her palpable happiness and new relationship with her followers, the star gave them a special glimpse at what she got up to during their latest weekend together, and even how Tom honored one of the most meaningful parts of Kaley's life.

The couple spent their weekend among animals as they visited a friend's farm, and the actress called it "the best weekend."

She shared a slew of images from their animal-filled weekend, including selfies with donkeys and a shocking image of Tom next to a cow, which his girlfriend captioned with: "[He] met a rescue cow that was taller than he is."

The most endearing snap of all however was one away from the animals, but still honoring arguably the most special pet, featuring the Outer Range actor sporting a black hoodie imprinted with a drawing of Kaley's late dog, Norman, who is the face of her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

Tom honors the legacy of Kaley's sweet dog, Norman

She admitted when posting the photo that: "This melted my soul," along with a GIF that endearingly read: "My boys."

Norman passed away in January of 2021, and in a heartfelt tribute, his mom called him her: "Entire world for 14 years."

The two also shared a sweet kissing picture with fans

Though Tom and Kaley only started dating a year later, he clearly already knows the way to his girlfriend's heart, and what means the most to her.

The two ended the weekend by snuggling together after walks around the farm and celebrating a friend's birthday.

