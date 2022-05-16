David Beckham shows off daughter Harper's humorous side with funny handwritten note The former footballer shares four children with Victoria Beckham

David Beckham often gives fans an insight into his home life with wife Victoria Beckham and their four children. And the former footballer's latest Instagram post will certainly have made his followers smile.

Taking to his Stories on Monday, David shared a snapshot of an envelope his daughter Harper had presented him, which contained a letter. On the envelope, which had hearts penned on it, his ten-year-old daughter had written: "What kind of shorts do clouds wear?"

WATCH: David Beckham mocks daughter Harper during school run

In the next post, David revealed the answer was "thunderwear". The doting dad simply captioned the post: "From Harper Seven with love [laughing face emoji]."

Just days ago, David could not resist the urge to poke fun at Harper during the school run. "So me and Harper are on a lovely walk this morning," he told his Instagram followers on Thursday. "We're talking about her lovely day ahead."

Panning the camera towards Harper, the sports star asked her about her timetable, to which Harper replied: "Maths, English, History, Geography and French."

David shared these pictures on his Instagram Stories

Laughing, David then jibed: "How excited are you? Are you excited?" An unimpressed Harper remained quiet and gave a reluctant thumbs up to the camera. He captioned the video: "[laughing face emojis] fun day ahead #HarperSeven [heart emoji]."

During an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2020, David admitted his daughter has him wrapped around her finger. "She turns me to mush," he told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "The boys obviously give me a little bit of stick as they know that any question they ask that I'll say no to, they have to ask her to ask me."

He added: "I can't say no to her. I think I only said no to her once and her bottom lip started shivering, and I was like never again."

Father and daughter have the sweetest bond

The dad-of-four continued to say that while Harper is incredibly girly, she also loves sports and plays football, something he thinks she is very good at.

"She's amazing, she's a princess with Victoria, obviously she's a big mummy's girl but also she's a big daddy's girl which I love," he said. "I think she's the best. She is athletic and she enjoys it."

