David Beckham is a doting dad to four children, and while he loves them all equally, he finds it incredibly difficult to say no to his only daughter, Harper. The retired footballer lit up when he spoke about his little girl during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, and admitted that the only time he didn't say yes to Harper, she was close to tears, something that he doesn't want to ever happen again. He said of Harper: "She's nine in July. She turns me to mush, the boys obviously give me a little bit of stick as they know that any question that they ask that they know I will say no to, that they have to ask her to ask me. I can't say no to her. I think I only said no to her once and her bottom lip started shivering, and I was like never again."

He continued to say that while Harper is incredibly girly, she also loves sports, and plays football, something he thinks she is very good at. "She's amazing, she's a princess with Victoria, obviously she's a big mummy's girl but also she's a big daddy's girl which I love. I think she's the best. She is athletic and she enjoys it."

Although both David and Victoria have incredibly busy schedules – with the retired footballer currently working out in Miami – the doting parents always make sure that one of them is at home with their children if the other is away. They are also encouraging their children to develop a strong work ethic like they have, and pursue their passions. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, is an aspiring photographer, while Romeo has a promising career in tennis. Cruz is passionate about music and even released a Christmas single in 2016, and while Harper is still young, her proud dad previously revealed that she is his only hope now when it comes to following in his steps as a footballer. The little girl attends lessons each week, but is also interested in dance and music like her famous mum.

David recently opened up about their family life during an interview with the Telegraph, saying: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children. But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

The retired footballer continued: "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

