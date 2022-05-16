Shania Twain shares rare celebratory snapshot with husband Frederic Thiebaud The Come On Over singer has been married since 2011

Shania Twain delighted fans with a rare snapshot featuring her husband Frédéric Thiébaud over the weekend, and they looked to be in the party mood.

The singer posted a picture of the two of them cuddling up close to each other, surrounded by a multitude of orange balloons.

They looked as happy as could be in the celebratory snap, and Shania simply termed him her "best friend" in the caption, with a heart and balloon emoji.

The photograph was actually a throwback from Valentine's Day that Frédéric shared on his own social media, and fans, suitably enough, quickly inundated the comments section with heart emojis.

Many deemed them to be the "cutest" couple, with one writing: "Ohhh My God!!! The best couple!! I love to see you together," and another saying: "The both of you deserve each other so much."

Shania shared a Valentine's Day throwback with husband Frédéric

While Shania and Swiss Nestlé executive Frédéric rarely appear on social media together, they do share a loving relationship, often splitting their time between their homes in Canada and Switzerland, also owning properties in The Bahamas and Las Vegas.

The two got together in 2010 after her divorce from first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange amid an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife. They eventually married in 2011, even raising Shania's son from her first marriage, Eja, 28.

Speaking to The Guardian about how their relationship changed her, the country superstar said: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships.

"Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference.

The couple have been together since 2010 and married since 2011

"We are happier individuals, even without each other. We are way more confident in our own selves."

