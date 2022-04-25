Shania Twain stuns in must-see crop top and funky flares - and wow The Country music star unlocked a memory from the 90s...

Country music icon Shania Twain took to Instagram on Sunday to repost a throwback photo shared by a fan - and we're living for the epic nineties moment.

Shania, now 56, shared the photo of her younger self looking phenomenal in skintight black flares and an electric green leopard print crop top. Serving the ultimate pop star glamour, Shania's funky flares featured a striking leopard print stripe down the seam in the same neon hue.

WATCH: Shania Twain makes surprise Coachella appearance with Harry Styles

We can't get over Shania's waist-cinching trousers that highlighted her enviably toned abs and feminine silhouette. She added a pair of chunky black boots to complete her look.

The Come on Over songstress rocked a super sleek, exaggerated ponytail and sported face-framing bangs in the stylish snap.

"Leopard print always!!" the mother-of-one captioned the photo, which pictured her holding a microphone as she performed on stage.

Shania shared the throwback post to her Instagram Story

It might not be the 1990s anymore, but Shania still continues to enthral fans with her epic outfits and incredible performances. I mean, let's not forget *that* iconic Coachella moment with Harry Styles.

Wearing a dazzling sequin mini-dress and slick white cowboy boots, Shania took to the stage in Palm Springs to sing her hit singles Man! I Feel Like A Woman and You're Still The One with Harry, who appeared ecstatic to have her on stage with him, dancing around the star as she sang.

"I am so honored and thrilled to be here,” Shania added, admitting she was "starstruck" to be on stage with Harry.

Shania and Harry took to the Coachella stage together

"No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you.

"I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love."

