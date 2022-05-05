Shania Twain mourns shocking death: 'My heart is broken' The country singer took to Instagram in her grief

Shania Twain has taken to Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute following the death of Naomi Judd.

The 56-year-old singer shared a video showing Naomi singing on stage with her eldest daughter Wynonna Judd, also a country star.

WATCH: Meet Shania Twain's family

Shania wrote: "My heart is broken for Wynonna, Ashley and the rest of the Judd family. Losing a parent is the hardest thing to go through. And especially during a moment of such celebration...

"I can empathise with what Wynonna said in her Country Music Hall of Fame speech all too well – 'It's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.'"

The Still The One star continued: "Naomi Judd and The Judds were a huge inspiration to me, both musically and personally. Naomi fought to bring herself and her two daughters out of poverty, and to see that same strength in Wynonna and Ashley is a testament to their mother.

"Her life was a triumph. And The Judds impact on country music will live on forever. Nobody deserves to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame more than The Judds."

Naomi, who had long struggled with her mental health, tragically took her own life at the age of 76 on 30 April – just one day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with her daughter Wynonna.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory," Naomi's younger daughter, actress Ashley, 54, said on Saturday in an initial Twitter statement.

During the ceremony to celebrate the induction of the iconic mother-daughter duo – known as The Judds - into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, Wynonna accepted the honor on behalf of herself and her mother, and gave a tearful but composed speech.

"I'm gonna make this fast because my heart's broken - and I feel so blessed," she told the 800-strong audience. "I mean, it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed."

