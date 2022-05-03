Shania Twain soaks up the sun in gorgeous new photo with her beloved horse The country singer is a huge fan of horses

Shania Twain is a legendary country singer and when she isn't performing on stage, she's likely to be seen with her horses.

The award-winning star shared a gorgeous new photo of herself over the weekend outside on her farm with one of her pet horses.

"True love," she captioned the sun-soaked image. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "What a beautiful picture," while another wrote: "This is so cute." A third added: "This is such a lovely photo."

Horses have featured heavily in Shania's music videos in the past, and have even joined her on stage.

During the pandemic, one of her horses memorably interrupted her performance at the CM Presents: Our Country CBS concert series.

Shania was performing from her stable when one of her horses interrupted the performance by gently nuzzling her.

It's been an exciting time for Shania, who recently performed at Coachella with Harry Styles, much to the delight of fans.

Shania had the time of her life on stage with the singer, and shared photos from their big moment on social media afterwards, alongside the caption: "Pinch me."

The country star has enjoyed a lengthy career and is currently hosting the second part of her Let's Go residency in Las Vegas, which runs through until September.

Shania Twain has a legion of fans around the world

While she is busier than ever, she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

The country star is currently hosting her Las Vegas residency Let's Go

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

