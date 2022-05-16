Jennifer Garner pays cheeky tribute on mother's birthday The Yes Day star is a doting mother herself

Jennifer Garner understands the value of family above all else, frequently shouting them out on her social media. And the latest turn was her mother's.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to mom Patricia Ann Garner on her birthday, throwing it back to a particularly funny episode for the two.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner delights fans in new cooking video

Her message was sweet and just the tiniest bit playful, reading: "Happy birthday to my wonderful Mom, who grows a little more spicy every year.

"We are the luckiest to belong to you, Mom, and we love you with all of our hearts [heart emoji]."

The video she shared with it was a Mother's Day special, featuring Patricia collaborating with Jennifer for an adorable episode of Pretend Cooking Show.

From the very start, Patricia offered fans little known details about her daughter, saying that: "You used to make that [Blueberry Buckle] years and years ago, and you would take it to work and share it with your work people."

Jennifer shared a sweet and playful birthday message for her mom Patricia

She was as candid as she was hilarious. When Jennifer told her mom there was a cookbook she wanted to get her, she received a quick: "You don't have to get it for me, I rarely bake anymore," in reply.

Patricia doubled down right after, as Jennifer was telling her she tends to cut down on sugar when baking, and after she asked her mom if she did too, she replied again with: "I don't bake anymore Jen."

Her daughter was hilariously frustrated with the answer, exclaiming: "Ohhh mom! Just go along with it for a second! Geez Louise!"

As the 13 Going on 30 star continued to bake away, Patricia let out another little known fact about both of them, confessing: "You and I should never go out traveling together, we should always take someone with us because we have no idea where we are."

The two collaborated on a Mother's Day edition of Pretend Cooking Show

They of course ended it on a sweet note, with the two giving each other compliments and Jen writing to her mom: "Mom, we love you and we trust you, and man, did Melissa, Susannah and I hit the parenting jackpot with you and Dad."

