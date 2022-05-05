Jennifer Garner comments on parenting style for hilarious tribute The Yes Day star has the Force

Jennifer Garner has often displayed her quick wit and sense of humor to fans, and she combined that with her point of view on parenting for her latest social media post.

The actress took to Instagram with a picture of herself walking in a parking lot, looking proper in a black pencil skirt, a purse, and white button down, only to be carrying a lightsaber in her other hand.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner reveals children's incredible climbing frame inside garden

She shared that the photograph was posted on Wednesday in honor of 4 May being Star Wars Day, adding in a bit of a comment on where she gets her parenting style from.

Jennifer wrote: "My mom told me never to fight with my kids about what they wear to church. To all the mamas who have sat in a pew next to a ninja, a superhero, a cowgirl, a Jedi—#MayTheFourthBeWithYou #WayBackWednesday."

Many of her fans reacted with laughing emojis, and her friends also chimed in, with one saying: "This is a vibe," and another quipping: "May the Schwartz be with you. Always."

Jennifer celebrated Star Wars Day with a tribute to motherhood

Several identified with her POV, as one wrote: "Superheroes don't always wear capes. Sometimes they just need a lightsaber #supermoms," and another shared: "I agree with you and your mom. My teens go to church in pj's or sweats. As long as they go."

The 13 Going On 30 star often takes to social media to discuss her career and her endeavors with Once Upon a Farm, choosing to not focus as much on her children to maintain their privacy.

However, in the countdown to her 50th birthday recently, she revealed 50 things she was thankful for, ending with a sweet tribute to her three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"On the eve of a new decade there is no doubt that the center of my gratitude stems from the health, humor, challenge, wisdom, silliness, patience, cozy-ness, strength, intelligence, kindness, frustration, and adorable-ness of my kids.

The actress also paid tribute to her kids on her birthday

"I can't believe I get to know them and hold their hand through life, and I am prayerfully grateful for each of them is mine."



