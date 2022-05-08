Jennifer Garner has revelatory conversation with her mother in cheeky new video together Her mom did not hold back

Jennifer Garner fans have grown to know and love her cooking skills and kitchen tutorials, and in a new heartwarming video, the star is proving just who she gets her passion from, or used to.

In honor of Mother's Day, the actress collaborated with none other than her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, for an adorable new episode of Pretend Cooking Show.

Describing her as "the coziest mom in all the land," fans saw the mom-of-three herself make her very own Blueberry Buckle recipe from her fabulous kitchen.

From the very start, Patricia offered fans little known details about her daughter, saying that: "You used to make that years and years ago, and you would take it to work and share it with your work people."

She was as candid as she was hilarious, with the two engaging in typical mom-daughter antics like casual bickering.

When Jennifer told her mom there was a cookbook she needed to get her, she received an honest: "You don't have to get it for me, I rarely bake anymore," in return from her mom.

The adorable and candid video

She doubled down right after, much to the exasperation of her daughter, who was telling her she tends to cut down on sugar when baking, and after she asked her mom if she did too, she replied with: "I don't bake anymore Jen."

Her daughter was hilariously frustrated with the answer, exclaiming: "Ohhh mom! Just go along with it for a second! Geez Louise!"

Jennifer with her parents and three sisters in 2018

As the The Adam Project actress continued to bake away, Patricia let out another little known fact about both of them, confessing: "You and I should never go out traveling together, we should always take someone with us because we have no idea where we are."

They of course ended it on a sweet note, with the two giving each other compliments and Jen writing to her mom: "Mom, we love you and we trust you, and man, did Melissa, Susannah and I hit the parenting jackpot with you and Dad."

