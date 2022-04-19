Jennifer Garner leaves fans on the edge of their seat as she reveals extravagant gift from mystery sender A day full of surprises

Fans of Jennifer Garner can't help but wonder if the star has a secret admirer after sharing an extravagant mystery gift she received for her birthday, and it seems she's in the dark about who the sender is, too.

The actress turned 50 on 18 April and received quite a few shocking surprises and sweet messages, but the last gift she shared might be the most jaw-dropping, and elusive, of all.

She left fans on the edge of their seats as she took to Instagram to reveal the gift, simultaneously asking the sender to reveal themselves.

The impressive present, a plane flying a banner with a birthday message across the sky, appeared presumably over Jen's backyard on the day of her birthday, but the only thing missing from the banner was who had coordinated the surprise.

The message read: "Happy bday JG," a red heart in between, and then: "This is 50."

She shared a video on Instagram Stories of the plane flying through blue skies above towering trees, admitting her joy over the gift as well as confusion over who it was from.

The impressive surprise

The suspenseful clip was captioned with: "Okay, c'mon now. Fess up. This plane made me so happy."

The post, however, became a total cliffhanger for fans, since the mom-of-three hasn't posted anything since or revealed whether she knows who sent the plane or not.

Jennifer's special day was full of jaw-dropping moments

It wasn't even the only gift she received that left her at a loss for words, as the 13 Going on 30 star's birthday was actually full of surprises.

She shared an adorable video of her unable to believe her own eyes when, "legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion," singer Donny Osmond surprised the actress and they spent part of her birthday singing songs together.

