Sosie Bacon shares worrying update with fans The Mare of Easttown actress had some alarming news

Sosie Bacon has given fans cause for concern after posting a photo and message that they weren't prepared for.

The daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick is currently on a camping expedition with her boyfriend and took to Instagram Stories with an update.

MORE: Sosie Bacon turns heads in very unique bikini selfie

However, despite the picturesque location, Sosie had some scary news for her social media followers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon's pool at his farm is incredible

Alongside a selfie with a misty hiking trail behind her she wrote: "Taken after dodging about 6 bold and thirsty coyotes. Hope they are welllll. Blessings to them and their families."

While Sosie looked unfazed in the photo, her caption would suggest the altercation rattled her a little.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick's swimsuit selfie with Kevin Bacon is too good to miss

MORE: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's heavy metal son is unrecognisable in new photo

Coyote attacks on humans are uncommon but they have become increasingly frequent, especially in California where Sosie loves to explore.

Sosie came face to face with a family of coyotes

The actress has a passion for the outdoors and although she resides in Los Angeles, she often escapes the hustle and bustle of the city to explore the countryside and coastlines.

Sosie's parents also adore animals and the outdoors and spend most of their time on their beloved farm in Connecticut.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick broke down in tears after Kevin Bacon's proposal for this surprising reason

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon give sneak peek inside bedroom – and fans say the same thing

The property features several barns where they look after their animals - including goats and alpacas - and Kevin drives a red jeep to cover the grounds.

Sosie has been exploring with her boyfriend

The actor regularly shares videos with his pet goats, in a fun feature on his TikTok called Goat Songs.

Kyra and Kevin also have a cheeky pony and last year he admitted there was one thing about the pet which he wasn't so keen on.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share incredible tour of Connecticut farm

In a clip uploaded to his Instagram, Kevin walked through one of the paddocks with the small pony following him.

"I mean, I love Dezzy, you know," the Footloose star said. "He's a good boy, had a rough childhood."

Kevin and Kyra love their life on the farm

He then explained his small issue, saying: "But the problem with him is… he likes to bite me. He likes to bite me right in the [expletive].

"And as you can see, he's following me with his eye on biting me right on the [expletive]." But at this point, the small pony decided to stop following Kevin.

Fans found the Apollo 13 star's video hilarious, as one jested: "Haha cute, he is hungry for some bacon."

"Too funny," enthused another, while many others posted a series of smiling or crying with laughter emojis in the comments.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.