Kevin Bacon announces exciting career news and fans can't wait It's sure to be special

Kevin Bacon just revealed what's next for the Bacon family, and fans seriously couldn't be happier.

While the star may be best known for his iconic role in Footloose and most recently playing Jackie on Castle on the Hill, the actor has much more than acting skills under his wing, and he's proving it.

The star is as musical as he is theatrical, and routinely shares that side of him with followers through performances and song shout-outs on Instagram. Music undoubtedly runs in the family, and he performs not just on Instagram, but on stage, and tours the country with his brother Michael Bacon, who makes up the other half of their band, fittingly called the Bacon Brothers.

Now the two have finally announced what they've been working on, and fans inundated their comments with their excitement and anticipation over it.

The Bacon Brothers teased their brand new single, In Memory of When I Cared, in a new video on Instagram, and the countdown to when it'll be available to listen couldn't come faster.

The 63-year-old revealed that it won't be too long now, and that the single will be out on Friday, 8 April.

The exciting announcement

He captioned the post with: "Get a taste of new @baconbrosmusic “In Memory Of (When I Cared)” out this Friday, April 8th. Like what you hear? Pre-save the song now at the link in my bio."

Though fans will be pleased to stream it as quickly as possible, some couldn't help but wonder when they'll be able to watch the brothers perform it, since they've been holding concerts throughout the nation in recent weeks.

The Bacon Brothers perform

They rushed to the comments, excitedly writing: "Will see you in Annapolis tonight. Hope to hear this new song!" and: "Heard you last Sunday night at Ridgefield Playhouse. You all were amazing!!!!" as well as: "I absolutely love the title."

The Bacon Brothers have been performing since 1995.

