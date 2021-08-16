Kevin Bacon is unrecognisable in 'terrifying' photo that gets fans talking The Footloose star is married to Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon has been a familiar face in movies for decades and the Hollywood star has grown up on camera.

And on Friday, the award-winning actor took to Instagram to share a film still of himself looking almost unrecognisable playing Jack in the 1980 slasher film Friday the 13th.

"Happy #FridayThe13th folks. You never know what’s just around the corner..." the actor wrote to mark the notoriously unlucky day.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Your death scene scared me when I was a kid. Loved it!" while another wrote: "Definitely the scene we all remember." A third added of Kevin's youthful appearance: "Such a baby!"

Kevin is not the only actor in his family – not only is his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, a familiar face on the screen, but his daughter too.

Sosie Bacon has made a name for herself as a successful actress in her own right, and has most recently starred in Mare of Easttown, playing Carrie Layden, alongside Kate Winslet.

Kevin Bacon looked completely different in his spooky throwback photo

While Sosie enjoys acting, her protective father admitted that he wasn't all that keen in his daughter following in his footsteps.

He suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin Bacon is married to Hollywood actress Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agreed, and previously said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Kevin and Kyra's daughter Sosie is also an actress

Kevin and Kyra are incredibly close to their children. As well as daughter Sosie, they are also the proud parents to son Travis, who lived with them at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The celebrity couple have properties all over the United States but are currently spending a lot of time on their farm in Connecticut, where they have a number of four-legged family members too, from horses to goats.

